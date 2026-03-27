Caldera (ERA) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Caldera (ERA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Caldera token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caldera has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caldera has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.40 or 0.99822118 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,540.93 or 1.01100619 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Caldera Profile

Caldera was first traded on July 15th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz. The official message board for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz/blog. Caldera’s official website is www.caldera.xyz.

Buying and Selling Caldera

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.12586475 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,036,656.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caldera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caldera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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