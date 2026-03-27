Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 73,235 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,235 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 244,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,725,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after buying an additional 195,072 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 351,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 120,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter.

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T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TCAF opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

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