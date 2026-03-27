Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,921 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $364.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $426.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.51.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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