Reviewing The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The PNC Financial Services Group and Global Capital Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 5 16 0 2.68 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $235.26, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 20.40% 11.87% 1.23% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Global Capital Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $23.08 billion 3.59 $6.94 billion $16.59 12.38 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

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The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, digital channels, ATMs, and through phone-based customer contact centers. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Global Capital Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

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