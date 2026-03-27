Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,339. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $720.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.62 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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