Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Adicet Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 price objective on Adicet Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

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Adicet Bio Stock Down 2.8%

ACET traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.54. 18,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,200. The company has a market cap of $62.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off?the?shelf, allogeneic gamma delta (??) T cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company’s proprietary platform enables the genetic engineering of ?? T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and other molecular modifications to enhance tumor targeting, expansion, and persistence. By leveraging the innate tumor-recognition properties of ?? T cells, Adicet seeks to overcome the manufacturing and safety challenges associated with autologous cell therapies.

Adicet’s lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a CAR?engineered allogeneic ?? T cell therapy directed against CD20 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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