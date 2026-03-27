Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of INTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,522. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get Inhibitor Therapeutics alerts:

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. It has license agreement with Johns Hopkins University. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc in August 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.