Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1%
Shares of INTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,522. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
About Inhibitor Therapeutics
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