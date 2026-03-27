First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 66,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 30,675 shares.The stock last traded at $128.98 and had previously closed at $128.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

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First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Rubicon Advisors GP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Catalyst Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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