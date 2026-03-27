Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,655 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the February 26th total of 245,983 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 38,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.33% and a negative net margin of 4,405.59%.The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies that restore tumor suppressor function in cancers driven by TP53 mutations. The company’s lead investigational agent, eprenetapopt (APR-246), is designed to convert mutant p53 protein into a form that induces programmed cell death in malignant cells. Aprea’s research focuses on hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as solid tumors harboring TP53 mutations.

Eprenetapopt has advanced through multiple clinical trials, including pivotal studies assessing its efficacy in combination with hypomethylating agents for patients with MDS.

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