SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,783,486 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 26th total of 1,141,996 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,443,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 379,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 601,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,277 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 570,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 288,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 264,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 166,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,771. SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

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