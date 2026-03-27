Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 134,011 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the February 26th total of 68,164 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,929,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeries Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeries Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AERT Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 154,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,932. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

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Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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