Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.

Carnival Stock Performance

Carnival stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 7,264,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,465,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Key Stories Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Carnival by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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