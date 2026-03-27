Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.
Carnival Stock Performance
Carnival stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 7,264,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,465,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.
Key Stories Impacting Carnival
Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/marketing boost — Holland America (a Carnival brand) partnered with Jefferson’s Bourbon to age bourbon at sea across the fleet, a high?visibility consumer marketing collaboration that supports premium onboard spend and brand differentiation. Holland America Line and Jefferson’s Bourbon Make History with the First Bourbon Aged on Cruise Ships
- Positive Sentiment: Demand/earnings momentum — Previews note record Q4 revenue, strong bookings and a string of earnings beats (14th straight), supporting revenue/yield strength heading into the quarter. This underpins investment case despite near?term headwinds. Carnival Q1 Preview: Cruise Line Looks To Offset Oil Concerns With Record Demand, 14th Straight Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating, and Morgan Stanley upgraded CCL to Overweight (though it trimmed its target), providing some broker?driven buying interest. TD Cowen Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Carnival (CCL) Carnival Corp. (CCL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings focus — Multiple previews and “everything to know” pieces remind investors that Q1 results (before the bell) will be the catalyst; expectations and execution vs guidance will likely move the stock. Carnival (CCL) Reports Q1: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/competitive update — Luxury competitor Seabourn released new 2027–2029 itineraries; this is an industry development to watch for pricing/route competition but not company?specific near term. SEABOURN ANNOUNCES NEW 2027-2029 OCEAN VOYAGES AS IT CELEBRATES 40 YEARS AT SEA
- Negative Sentiment: Fuel cost headwinds — Analysts and previews flag rising oil/fuel expenses as a material near?term margin pressure that could offset better yields and weigh on guidance. Carnival faces fuel cost headwinds ahead of Q1 results
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/expectation cuts — Barclays and Truist have trimmed their expectations/forecasts, contributing selling pressure and uncertainty on forward targets. Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures — Analysts warn higher dry?dock and regulatory costs in FY26 could compress margins even as yields rise; this is a medium?term earnings risk to monitor. Will High Dry Dock & Regulatory Costs Weigh On CCL’s Earnings Growth?
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Carnival by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carnival
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.
Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.
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