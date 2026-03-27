Comparing Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tigo Energy and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 1 0 2 0 2.33 Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -1.82% -136.32% -18.25% Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tigo Energy and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tigo Energy and Real Goods Solar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $103.54 million 2.87 -$1.88 million ($0.05) -78.62 Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Real Goods Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tigo Energy.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Real Goods Solar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

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Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Real Goods Solar

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Real Goods Solar, Inc. provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other. The Solar Division segment engages the installation of solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing thereof, and small business commercial. The POWERHOUSE segment engages in the manufacturing and sales of solar shingles. The Other segment engages in corporate operations. The Other segment consists of corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

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