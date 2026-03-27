Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st.

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Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,729. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 122.01% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,222,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 613,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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