DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 19.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DaVita by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in DaVita by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,871. DaVita has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $159.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

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DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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