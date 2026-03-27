A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.4470, with a volume of 1115001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on A10 Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

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A10 Networks Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.56.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $685,013.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 713,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,418.35. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 120,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 51,086 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

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A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Further Reading

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