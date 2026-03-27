BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $348.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $391.00 to $348.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.52.

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Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

Home Depot stock opened at $328.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.98. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $320.26 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emprise Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Home Depot

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The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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