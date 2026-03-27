Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Leerink Partners from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $166.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

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Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.13. Insmed has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total transaction of $1,535,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $43,226,071.20. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $100,012.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,159.19. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,533,654. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

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About Insmed

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Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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