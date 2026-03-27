KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

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KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. KB Home had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 5.96%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in KB Home by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 44.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting KB Home

Here are the key news stories impacting KB Home this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic pivot — KBH is shifting toward ~70% built?to?order deliveries to protect margins and cashflow in H2 2026, which could improve profitability if demand stabilizes. Built-to-Order Shift

Strategic pivot — KBH is shifting toward ~70% built?to?order deliveries to protect margins and cashflow in H2 2026, which could improve profitability if demand stabilizes. Positive Sentiment: New analyst interest — Citizens initiated coverage with a Market Outperform, providing some institutional support and a potential catalyst if their thesis gains traction. Citizens Initiates Coverage

New analyst interest — Citizens initiated coverage with a Market Outperform, providing some institutional support and a potential catalyst if their thesis gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results mixed — KBH reported EPS roughly in line with estimates but revenue and deliveries fell sharply year?over?year; management provided detailed slides and a transcript for investors to parse the underlying metrics. Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 results mixed — KBH reported EPS roughly in line with estimates but revenue and deliveries fell sharply year?over?year; management provided detailed slides and a transcript for investors to parse the underlying metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is divergent — some firms maintain buy/overweight views while others cut price targets to the mid?$50s or lower; consensus now reflects slower near?term growth. Analyst Reactions

Analyst coverage is divergent — some firms maintain buy/overweight views while others cut price targets to the mid?$50s or lower; consensus now reflects slower near?term growth. Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut and macro headwind — Management trimmed full?year delivery and revenue guidance and explicitly said the Middle East war has reduced buyer traffic and confidence, increasing uncertainty for near?term demand. WSJ: Cuts Guidance

Guidance cut and macro headwind — Management trimmed full?year delivery and revenue guidance and explicitly said the Middle East war has reduced buyer traffic and confidence, increasing uncertainty for near?term demand. Negative Sentiment: Margin and backlog pressure — Revenues fell ~22–23% Y/Y, backlog and home counts slipped, and margin compression forced a reset in expectations for capital returns (buybacks slowing). MarketBeat Deep Dive

Margin and backlog pressure — Revenues fell ~22–23% Y/Y, backlog and home counts slipped, and margin compression forced a reset in expectations for capital returns (buybacks slowing). Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts and downgrades — Banks including Goldman, Truist, Wells Fargo and others trimmed targets and some lowered ratings, which typically amplifies selling into a weak earnings/guidance print. Price Target Moves

KB Home Company Profile

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KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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