Fundamental Research Reiterates “$6.05” Price Target for Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Fundamental Research set a $6.05 target price on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRGV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.03.

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Energy Vault Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $591.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 106.69%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,535,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,776,315.15. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $55,062. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

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Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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