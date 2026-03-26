iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Short Interest Up 90.0% in March

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,955,273 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 26th total of 3,660,231 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,261,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,106. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.