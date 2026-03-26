Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,170 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 26th total of 11,468 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBSM. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 180,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period.

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Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NBSM traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 7,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.98.

About Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NBSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap companies aligned with the Russell 2000 and Midcap Index. NBSM was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

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