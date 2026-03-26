Arlo Technologies Touts AI Cloud Pivot, Partner Growth and Privacy Edge at Conference

Executives at Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) outlined the company’s evolution from a hardware-centric, do-it-yourself (DIY) security brand into what they described as a cloud and AI-driven services platform, emphasizing recurring revenue, strategic partnerships, and privacy as core differentiators.

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From NETGEAR spin-out to services-led model

Arlo’s leadership traced the company’s origins to its 2018 spin from NETGEAR, where it initially focused on internet-connected cameras aimed at helping drive demand for upgraded home networking equipment. Over time, management said the company concluded that the “core asset” was not the cameras themselves, but the cloud platform and services that could be delivered on top of it.

Platform differentiation: domain-specific AI, low latency, and lock-in

The company said it has invested “hundreds of millions of dollars” over the last decade in its platform and highlighted that services now represent 63% of revenue. Executives described hardware as the entry point for establishing an ongoing customer relationship that supports recurring revenue and allows the company to raise average revenue per user (ARPU) over time.

Management argued that Arlo’s platform is differentiated by building its own AI models tailored specifically for security. They said the security use case requires extreme low latency, high accuracy, and very low false positives and false negatives, along with 24/7 availability and integration with emergency services.

Executives contrasted this approach with general-purpose large language models, stating that broad models can produce inaccurate results when applied to security scenarios. As an example, they referenced early issues they said occurred when a competitor rolled out a general model on cameras, resulting in false detections.

They also emphasized that Arlo’s hardware-to-cloud link is encrypted and connected only to Arlo’s back end, which they said reduces the risk of being “disintermediated” in the way some software and SaaS companies can be. In the discussion, management said this hardware linkage has become an advantage as the company’s business has shifted toward services.

Strategic partnerships expand distribution beyond retail

Arlo said it has diversified go-to-market beyond its retail roots. Management stated the company moved from being “basically 100% a retail company” at the time of the spin to an approximately 50/50 mix today, with about 40%–45% coming from strategic partners in a B2B2C model.

Executives cited partnerships and channels including Verisure, ADT, and Comcast, alongside traditional retailers such as Best Buy, Costco, and Amazon, as well as direct-to-consumer distribution. They characterized the ADT relationship as a “proof point” of platform differentiation, noting ADT’s long history in the industry and its decision to align with Arlo’s platform for growth and innovation.

On Comcast, Arlo said the partnership will ultimately make Arlo the Xfinity home security platform, branded under Comcast’s name and deployed to Comcast’s 31 million U.S. broadband customers after a typical nine-to-10-month integration cycle. The company said it expects the Comcast relationship to launch “closer early next year,” with scaling potentially beginning in the first half of that year.

Arlo also discussed Samsung as its first “no hardware” partnership, announced at CES. Management said Samsung devices—including Galaxy phones and tablets and potentially other connected devices—will offer a subscription emergency response service powered by Arlo, delivered through software updates and integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings application. The company said the model would be priced per household, with Arlo charging Samsung and Samsung billing end users.

On timing, executives said ADT and Samsung were both expected to begin generating revenue in the second half as rollouts commence and scale, with a “full year of impact” expected in 2027. ADT’s launch date was not disclosed, though management suggested it could be “within months,” while Samsung was described as being in final quality assurance.

Privacy and data security positioned as a competitive edge

Privacy and data security were repeatedly highlighted as central to Arlo’s positioning. Executives described privacy as “non-negotiable” and said Arlo is the only company in the space with a board-level cybersecurity and data privacy committee. They also said Arlo does not use customer video to train its models unless users explicitly donate data.

Management framed this stance as increasingly important to consumers and to strategic partners whose brands are on the line in co-branded or partner-branded deployments. They said partners typically seek long-term relationships—often “10 years plus”—and that the risk of a privacy or security breach could undermine those relationships.

Executives said strategic partners generally evaluate Arlo based on three factors:

A pipeline of innovation

Platform performance and operational execution (including APIs)

Privacy and data security

Adjacencies: small business and aging in place

Beyond core home security, management discussed moving into adjacent markets, including small business (SMB) and “aging in place.” They said the platform foundation now allows Arlo to pursue these opportunities, describing them as large, fragmented markets with outdated technology and favorable demographics.

For SMB, executives said the company expects to “soft launch” initial small business services and hardware later this year, refine the offering, and make a broader push in 2027. For aging in place, they said Arlo may pursue an acquisition or partnership and expects to lean into the opportunity in 2026 and more in 2027. They cited a projected $230 billion market size by 2030 or 2031, while noting the segment remains fragmented.

Executives also discussed a prior investment in Origin Wireless, which develops Wi-Fi motion sensing technology that detects motion by analyzing disturbances in Wi-Fi signals. Management said the technology can reduce the need for dedicated motion sensors and could be applicable to aging-in-place use cases. They noted Origin Wireless was acquired by ADT, and Arlo expects a return on its investment while retaining exclusivity in the technology areas it is most interested in.

On capital allocation, Arlo said its board approved an additional $50 million share repurchase authorization, with management arguing the company is undervalued relative to performance. They also referenced what they described as the company’s largest product launch, shipping 109 new SKUs ahead of the holiday season to increase shelf space and support growth.

Looking ahead, executives reiterated long-range targets of 10 million subscribers, $700 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and operating margin above 25%, adding that they believe the company could reach those goals earlier than planned. They said Arlo is targeting at least 20% growth in services revenue and ARR, suggesting growth could be in the 20%–30% range, and stated they see a path to 20%+ growth over the next two to three years supported by channel gains, partner momentum, and planned rollouts.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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