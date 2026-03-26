Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Warrant (NASDAQ:NTWOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Warrant (NASDAQ:NTWOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 251 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the February 26th total of 861 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Warrant in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Warrant has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Warrant Stock Down 9.9%

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Warrant stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2020. As a blank check company, its sole purpose is to raise capital through an initial public offering and use those funds to acquire or merge with one or more businesses. The company’s units, ordinary shares and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “NTWO,” “NTWOU” and “NTWOW,” respectively.

The warrants, trading under the symbol NTWOW, each entitle the holder to purchase one share of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp’s Class A ordinary stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.

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