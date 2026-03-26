Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY) Short Interest Update

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 115,371 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the February 26th total of 62,110 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,698 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Currency Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF by 1,446.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

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Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA FOXY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,535. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (FOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long global basket, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund with long and short exposures in foreign currencies through forward contracts and swaps, as well as futures contracts. It employs a combination of mean-reversion strategy for G10 currencies and a carry strategy for emerging market currencies. FOXY was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Simplify.

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