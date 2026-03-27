SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.12 and last traded at C$34.16. 406,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 560,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SSR Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.50.

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SSR Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.24.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$694.09 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.8051668 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

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SSR Mining Inc is an intermediate gold company with assets located in four jurisdictions: the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. These assets are located within several of the world’s most prolific precious metal districts including the Çöpler mine along the Tethyan belt in Türkiye; the Marigold mine along the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend in Nevada, USA; the CC&V mine in the Cripple Creek Mining District of Colorado, USA; the Seabee mine along the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna mine along the Bolivian silver belt in Jujuy, Argentina.

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