Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €106.40 and last traded at €106.15. 317,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €103.35.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €120.70 and a 200 day moving average of €117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

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Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector. This segment provides drug manufacturers with process development expertise and technologies, such as continuous bioprocessing; testing kits and services; reagents and services; testing solutions that analyze air, water, and soil; and testing and tools, as well as products that help test nutritional value and identify quality inconsistencies.

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