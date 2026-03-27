GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €17.30 and last traded at €17.12. 73,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.72.

GFT Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.92 and its 200-day moving average is €18.06. The company has a market cap of $453.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions. The company serves clients in investment and retail banking, insurance, and industrial sectors.

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