GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €17.30 and last traded at €17.12. 73,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.72.
GFT Technologies Trading Up 2.4%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.92 and its 200-day moving average is €18.06. The company has a market cap of $453.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.
GFT Technologies Company Profile
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions. The company serves clients in investment and retail banking, insurance, and industrial sectors.
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