ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $63.60. Approximately 8,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44.

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ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYHG. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,543,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Claro Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys. HYHG was launched on May 21, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

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