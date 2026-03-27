ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $63.60. Approximately 8,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.3%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile
The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys. HYHG was launched on May 21, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
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