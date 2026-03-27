New Tripoli Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NTBP) Shares Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTBP – Get Free Report) was down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $975.00 and last traded at $975.00. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,200.00.

New Tripoli Bancorp Stock Down 18.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,139.19.

New Tripoli Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards. It also provides cash management and investment, and online and mobile banking services.

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