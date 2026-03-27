Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLKLF

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

About Blackline Safety

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. is a global provider of cloud-connected safety monitoring solutions designed to protect workers operating in hazardous environments. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company offers a suite of wearable gas detection and lone worker monitoring devices that integrate with its proprietary SafetyCloud platform. These solutions enable real-time visibility into worker safety status, environmental conditions, and emergency alerts, helping organizations comply with regulatory requirements and respond swiftly to incidents.

The company’s flagship products include the G7 series of wearable monitors, which combine multi-gas detection, two-way cellular communication, GPS tracking, and automatic man-down alerts in a single device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.