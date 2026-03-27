Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 11,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 11,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

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Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

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Doman Building Materials Group is a Canadian integrated building products business involved in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of forest products for the residential and commercial construction sectors. The company offers a range of dimension lumber, engineered wood components, value-added panel products and related building materials to building supply dealers, prefabricators and end-use customers. Through its network of manufacturing facilities and regional distribution centres, Doman Building Materials Group serves markets across Western Canada and portions of the U.S.

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