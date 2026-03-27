Short Interest in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Grows By 168.8%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,110 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the February 26th total of 2,273 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

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FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.3%

QDF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.64. 43,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.93.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

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