BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Trading Up 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Free Report) shot up 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.2095 and last traded at $0.2050. 801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

BT Brands Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

BT Brands Company Profile

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BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

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