Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (BATS:AAPY) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (BATS:AAPY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 1,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Company Profile

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The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. AAPY was launched on Oct 27, 2023 and is issued by Kurv.

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