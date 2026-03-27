Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

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About Symbolic Logic

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Symbolic Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of engineering and technology consulting services, delivering tailored solutions to government and commercial clients. The company specializes in network engineering, enterprise IT, cybersecurity, secure communications and data science. Its offerings span the full project lifecycle, from concept and design through implementation, testing and ongoing support, with a focus on enhancing system performance, reliability and security.

Key service areas include digital engineering, software development, system integration and managed IT services.

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