Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £654,540 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris O?Shea sold 327,270 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200, for a total transaction of £654,540.

Centrica Price Performance

CNA stock opened at GBX 201.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.54. The stock has a market cap of £9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -134.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 137.55 and a one year high of GBX 214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

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Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

About Centrica

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Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.

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