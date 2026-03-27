Xaar’s (XAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 price objective on the stock.

Xaar Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of LON XAR opened at GBX 109.50 on Tuesday. Xaar has a 12-month low of GBX 67.67 and a 12-month high of GBX 148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The company has a market cap of £86.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.81.

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Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Xaar had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Xaar will post 4.968795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

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