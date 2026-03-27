M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 target price on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 1,500 on Tuesday. M.P. Evans Group has a twelve month low of GBX 912 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,419.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,330.03. The company has a market cap of £782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at M.P. Evans Group

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,239, for a total transaction of £104,695.50. Also, insider Tanya Ashton bought 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.17. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

The Group was founded by Matthew Pennefather Evans in the 1870s and its long history in tropical agriculture includes experience in tea and rubber plantations.

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