Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £31,680 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352, for a total value of £31,680.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 346, for a total value of £31,140.

On Tuesday, March 24th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 339, for a total value of £22,035.

On Friday, March 20th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375, for a total value of £28,125.

On Thursday, March 19th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total transaction of £32,760.

On Wednesday, March 18th, David John Braben sold 8,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total transaction of £31,365.

On Tuesday, March 17th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total transaction of £29,120.

On Monday, March 16th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365, for a total transaction of £36,500.

On Friday, March 13th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total transaction of £23,985.

On Thursday, March 12th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £18,500.

On Wednesday, March 11th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384, for a total transaction of £30,720.

Frontier Developments Trading Down 1.5%

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 344.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 417.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.26. Frontier Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 180 and a 52 week high of GBX 588.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.33.

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About Frontier Developments

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Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

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