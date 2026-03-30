ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZOOZ. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ZOOZ Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZOOZ Power in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZOOZ Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

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ZOOZ Power Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ZOOZ opened at $0.32 on Monday. ZOOZ Power has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZOOZ Power by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrington Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZOOZ Power in the fourth quarter valued at $4,366,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ZOOZ Power in the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZOOZ Power by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ZOOZ Power during the 4th quarter worth $3,066,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZOOZ Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021.

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