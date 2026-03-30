JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,586,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 236,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,087 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $55.78.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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