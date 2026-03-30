Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intrusion from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

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Intrusion Stock Performance

INTZ stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 127.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.02%. Research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intrusion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time.

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