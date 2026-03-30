Lucid Diagnostics’ (LUCD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

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Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

LUCD opened at $1.12 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $154.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

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Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

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