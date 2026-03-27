Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,988 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 26th total of 104,658 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFIX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 252,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Bond Bull ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities. RFIX was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

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