Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 608 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the February 26th total of 3,652 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA NVIR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.85. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.07.
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