Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 608 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the February 26th total of 3,652 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA NVIR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.85. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.07.

Get Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF alerts:

About Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NVIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is actively managed to provide concentrated exposure to firms that are engaged in producing hydrocarbon-based energy or related remediation companies. Companies may be domiciled anywhere around the globe and of any capitalization. NVIR was launched on Feb 21, 2023 and is managed by Horizon.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.