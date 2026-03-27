CCH Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:CCHH) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 1st

CCH’s (NASDAQ:CCHH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 1st. CCH had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of CCH’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on CCH in a report on Monday, December 29th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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CCH Stock Down 3.2%

About CCH

Shares of CCHH stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. CCH has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65.

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We are one of the leading specialty hotpot restaurant chains in Malaysia, specializing in chicken hotpot and fish head hotpot. With roots in George Town, Penang, Malaysia since 2015, we have become a top player in the specialty hotpot market in Malaysia. Our principal executive offices are located in Pulau Pinang, Malaysia.

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