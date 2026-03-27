SSGI (OTCMKTS:VICP) Trading Up 240% – Here’s Why

Shares of SSGI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) shot up 240% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

SSGI Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 4.95.

About SSGI

(Get Free Report)

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company’s product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers. The company was formerly known as Phage Therapeutics International, Inc and changed its name to Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.