NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 3,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.96.

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NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.53%.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

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