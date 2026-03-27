Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 2,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFSTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Western Forest Products Stock Performance

About Western Forest Products

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

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Western Forest Products is a Canadian integrated forest products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company specializes in the harvesting, manufacturing and distribution of lumber and other wood products, operating a network of sawmills, remanufacturing facilities and log sort yards on both the British Columbia coast and Vancouver Island. Western Forest manages a diversified fibre portfolio that supports core lumber production as well as specialty lines.

The company’s product suite includes dimensional lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), and value-added remanufactured items including mouldings and custom profiles.

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